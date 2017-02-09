UBA basketball league in Chennai

The United Basketball Alliance (UBA) will start the fourth season of the pro basketball league (PBL) from February 16 in Chennai at Satyabhama University before the series moves to the semi-finals and Championship series in Goa from March 10 to 16.

According to a press release, the league is structured as eight teams play a regular season during competing to qualify for the super league.

The teams are divided into two divisions and feature some of the country’s finest players: The Mumbai Challengers, Delhi Capitals, Haryana Gold and Punjab Steelers form the North Division, and the Chennai Slam, Pune Peshwas, Bengaluru Beast and Hyderabad Sky make up the South Division.

An exciting new addition this season is the introduction of 10 international professionals from the US.

At least one international American player will be added on each UBA team. The most experienced American player coming to India to play in UBA Season 4 is Alex Scales, who played with San Antonio Spurs.

Roger Federer’s remarkable victory in the Australian Open over his old nemesis Rafael Nadal was sweet music for long time Federer fans like myself. Federer fans had despaired of Roger never being able to defeat Nadal in Grand Slams.

After all, Federer’s last victory over his arch rival in a Grand Slam tournament had come almost ten years ago in the finals of Wimbledon 2007.