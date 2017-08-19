Twitter’s tribute to Vijay

Vijay’s Mersal has become the first South Indian movie to get a customized Twitter emoji. It is to be noted that the trend is already there in Bollywood and Hollywood.

A small digital image of Vijay’s look in Mersal will appear on Twitter as soon as fans type Mersal related hashtags including #Mersal #MersalTeaser #MersalMusicLive #Neethanae and #AalaPoranTamizhan.

According to sources, going forward, Twitter India will use the emoji for the new hashtags of team Mersal in coming days

Meanwhile, the audio launch of Thalapathy Vijay’s next is all set to be held in a grand affair on August 20 at Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

The buzz is that Vijay’s speech at the event will be one of the major highlights, as he will be sharing his experience working with the team.

Also, the ‘Thalapathy’ will talk about Academy Award winner AR Rahman’s 25th anniversary in the industry, it is said.