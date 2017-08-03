TTV meets Sasikala at prison, says he will take disciplinary action against some

Sidelined AIADMK (Amma) Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran, who announced his return to active party work, on Wednesday met his aunt and party chief VK Sasikala at the Parappana Agrahara central prison.

Speaking to reporters, Dinakaran said he enquired about Sasikala’s health and discussed about party affairs with her.

He also said that he would work towards strengthening the party by touring across the state. He added that he would take disciplinary action against a few.

Earlier, noting that he was “no competition” to anyone in the party,Dinakaran told reporters he did not feel he was being “sidelined”, asserting he will do his “duty” for the party.

His announcement on resuming party work assumes significance as the K Palaniswami camp had earlier decided to keep him, and jailed party chief and his aunt VK Sasikala, away from the party’s affairs and the government.

Dismissing speculation that the AIADMK is eyeing to join the BJP-led NDA, he said the Palaniswami faction sidelined him “out of fear”, indicating that even the ruling camp does not want to have any truck with the BJP.