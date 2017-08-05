TTV gets into action Announces state-wide tour, appoints office-bearers

Following his announcement that he would return to active party work after a two month hiatus, ruling AIADMK (Amma) deputy general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, on Friday, said that he would undertake a state-wide tour from August 14 to strengthen the party.

Besides announcing his plan to tour different parts of the State, he also appointed 64 persons, including 20 MLAs, to different positions in the party.

The list of office-bearers, though relatively minor party posts that do not affect the existing order, contains names of over a dozen MLAs, pointing to Dhinakaran’s clout in the ruling faction.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of the AIADMK senior leaders, including ministers, stating that Dhinakaran’s diktat does not run in the party.

The list of office-bearers, though relatively minor party posts that do not affect the existing order, also contains names of over a dozen MLAs, pointing to Dhinakaran’s clout in the ruling faction.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of the AIADMK senior leaders, including ministers, stating that Dhinakaran’s diktat does not run in the party.

Dhinakaran’s tour will begin from Melur in Madurai district on August 14 and culminate in Sivaganga on October 5. Asked if he would invite CM Edappadi K Palaniswami to attend his programmes, Dhinakaran answered in the affirmative.