TTV Dinakaran taken to Chennai by Delhi Police

A Delhi Police team probing the Election Commission bribery case on Thursday travelled to Chennai with arrested AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran and his aide to gather details about “illegal channels” used for transferring money from Chennai to Delhi.

The Crime Branch team reportedly took the 9.55 a.m Air India flight along with Dhinakaran and Mallikarjuna. “I’ll talk to you later,” he told reporters outside the airport.

Dinakaran was arrested along with his friend Mallikarjuna on Tuesday night after undergoing four days of questioning by Delhi Police. During the interrogation, he admitted to meeting Sukesh Chandrasekhar.