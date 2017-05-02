TTV Dinakaran to stay in Tihar jail till May 15

AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran, accused of attempting to bribe poll officials to obtain the party’s “two leaves” symbol, was on Monday sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court here.

The Tis Hazari court sent TTV Dinakaran and his aide Mallikarjuna to 15 days judicial custody. The duo will now spend the next 15 days in high-security Tihar Jail.

The Delhi police produced TTV Dinakaran and Mallikarjuna in court on Monday after the end of their police custody.

Mallikarjuna, a long-time friend of Dinakaran, who was also arrested on April 25, was also remanded to judicial custody for a similar period.

The order came after the Delhi Police told the court that they did not require any further custodial interrogation of the accused persons.

Dinakaran was taken to Chennai while in the custody of the Delhi crime branch police. The police who visited his residence had also questioned his family members.

The police were attempting to trace the illegal routes through which money was transferred to alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who was already arrested.