Trouble over for ‘Baahubali 2’

The legal tussle for Baahubali 2 in Tamil Nadu is over as both the parties—Ace Media and Sri Green Productions have opted for an amicable settlement.

Recently, the Madras High Court refused to stay the film’s release scheduled for April 28 in Tamil Nadu.

When the petition, seeking a stay on the release of the film, filed by Ace Media alleging non payment of Rs 1.18 crore dues came up for hearing, Justice K Kalyanasundaram refused to grant the prayer and adjourned the matter to April 18, with a direction to Sri Green Productions, whose M S Shravanan has taken the theatrical rights for the Tamil version of the film, to file its reply on that date.

Ace Media, in its civil suit against M S Sharavanan of Sri Green Productions, submitted that the latter had taken theatrical exhibition rights of the Tamil movie for the entire Tamil Nadu territory.

In January 2016, he had approached Ace Media for a loan, to be paid to Prabhu Deva Studio Pvt Ltd, on the promise that he would return the amount with an additional sum of Rs 10 lakh before the release of ‘Baahubali 2’.

Ace Media claimed that it found Sharavanan trying to sell theatrical exhibition rights to third parties and that negotiations took place on April 9 during the film’s audio release.

When queried about it, he was informed that the amount would be given after the movie’s release. Terming it contrary to the terms of the February 1, 2017 agreement, Ace said its inquiries revealed that the debtor had no intention of returning the money and that he was colluding with third parties to release the film in the name of third parties.

Alleging that Shravanan had no intention to return the money, the Ace Media had sought a stay, which was declined by the Court.