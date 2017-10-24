Why Trisha walked out of Saamy Square

At a time when many were thrilled to see Trisha in her ‘mami’ role again as Saamy Square got rolling, the actress has said that she has opted out of the project.

“Due to creative differences, I have chosen to opt out of #Saamy2. Wishing the team good luck,” she posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a source from the film’s team was quoted as saying: “She used to enquire about her character and the other characters in the film, and we were more than happy to clear her doubts. We have no idea why she opted out all of a sudden without giving any explanation.”

It is also said that Trisha is upset about the presence of another heroine- Keerthy Suresh- in the script.

National award winning actor Bobby Simhaa is all set to play the villain in Saamy 2, a sequel to Saamy which will have Vikram in the lead.

Harris Jayaraj was initially set to compose music for Saamy 2. However recently, director Hari has replaced him with Devi Sri Prasad.

Confirming this, the movie’s producer Shibu Thameens, said, “When we approached DSP, he was thrilled and was happy to be part of the venture.”

He added :He has given some back-to-back hits in Telugu and I’m sure he can match Hari’s racy shots in the movie. They have worked together previously and share a great camaraderie.”