Trisha undergoes stunt lessons

In her upcoming film, Garjanai, Trisha is all set to perform some intense action sequences, for which she’s currently undergoing training.

Sundar Balu, the film’s director, reveals, “Whatever you expect a hero to do in a film will be done by Trisha in this film. She will face situations which will eventually push her to get into the action mode.”

Trisha Krishnan has began working on the Tamil film Garjanai, a remake of Anushka Sharma-starrer road thriller NH10.

The film is produced by Century International Films. The film, which was launched in December last year, stars Amit Bhargav and Vamsi Krishna in important roles.

On the career front, Trisha has an interesting lineup of films this year. Apart from Garjanai, she also has Sathuranga Vettai 2 with Arvind Swamy, which is a sequel to the Tamil film of the same name.

With back-to-back films lined up in 2017, Trisha Krishnan has signed on another project titled 1818, with debutant director Rithun Sagar.

Sources revealed that the film is inspired from the dastardly Mumbai 26/11 terror attack on Hotel Taj. Trisha is said to play the role of a receptionist in the five-star hotel and the film will be showing a 12-hour hostage situation in the building during the attack, from 6 pm to 6 am.