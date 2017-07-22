TNPL to start on a colourful note in Chennai in Dhoni’s presence

The India Cements Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2017 will commence on Saturday, July 22, with the defending champions Albert TuTi Patriots taking on the Dindigul Dragons at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

A star-studded six-hitting contest ahead of the game will kick off the second edition of the tournament, said a press release.

India cricketers MS Dhoni, Mohit Sharma, S Badrinath, Pawan Negi, former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden and Tamil Nadu batsman Anirudha Srikkanth will face a bowling machine and attempt to clear the ropes.

India Internationals L Balaji, M Vijay and Tamil Nadu all-rounder C

Ganapathy will also be present at the event, which is sponsored by Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited.

The six-hitting contest will begin at 6 pm and will end by 7 pm . The opening show will be followed by toss and the match will start at 7.15 pm .