TN refuses to release Rajiv convicts, SC to take final call

The Tamil Nadu government has opposed the plea for premature release of B Robert Payas, a Sri Lankan national, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday announced that it will hear the plea filed by seven convicts seeking release, in connection with the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case Thursday.

Earlier on 10 August, a bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi considered the submission of Prabu Ramasubramaniam, the counsel for convict AG Perarivalan, that the case be heard as the convicts are in jail for the last two decades.

The state government opposed Payas’ release in a counter affidavit filed in the court last week. A copy of it was served to the petitioner’s counsel today.

The counter affidavit was in response to a petition by Payas and another convict in the case Jayakumar seeking their names to be included in the list of 180 prisoners proposed to be released prematurely in 2012 on Republic Day eve.

Nalini Sriharan has been lodged in a special prison for women in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore. Nalini was initially awarded death sentence which was later converted to life imprisonment by the State Government.