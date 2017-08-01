As TN makes final attempt over NEET, HC says no to 85% reservation in medical seats

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday made the “final effort” in seeking exemption for the state’s students from common nation-wide medical entrance test — NEET, with its representatives taking up the issue with Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Monday upheld an order quashing 85 per cent reservation in medical admissions for state board students.

The move comes as a massive relief to CBSE students in Tamil Nadu. The court dismissed the Tamil Nadu government’s appeal challenging the quashing of reservation to state board students.

When the petition came up for hearing, Justice Nooty Ramamohana Rao and Justice M Dhandapani observed the appeal filed by the State do not have merits.

A single judge of the court recently quashed government order that reserved 85 per cent of MBBS/BDS seats for State board students, while limiting the percentage of seats for CBSE and other board students to 15.

The High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Government to conduct medical admissions without any further delay.

The Court has also observed that the unskilled teachers in State Board schools are the reason for less pass percentage.