TN govt will fall if I-T docs are investigated: Tamilisai

BJP state unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan has said there are chances for the AIADMK government in the state to fall if documents seized during the recent income tax raids were probed into.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, she denied any role of the BJP in the raids conducted at the places of Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijayabaskar, actor-politician Sarathkumar and others.

She also said it was wrong to blame the Bharatiya Janata Party for the Election Commission’s decision to cancel the R.K. Nagar by-election.

She said that the AIADMK (Amma) deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran’s allegations against her party in this regard were unsubstantiated.

Asked about waiving off of farm loans, she said, “it is a policy decision of the central government not to waive off the loans.” She pointed out that union ministers including Pon Radhakrishnan have held talks with the protesting farmers in New Delhi.

“If it can be proved that the persons whose names found in the IT list had distributed money it would result in the government losing its moral right to govern,” she said.