TN govt proposes new housing policy

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday proposed a new housing policy that will include a series of changes like reducing the cost of construction.

Highlights of the policy include promoting standard urbanisation, ensuring provision of all basic amenities, developing infrastructure, amending master plans and development control rules and fixing time frames for building approval, among others.

The policy, that will focus on low income groups, will help bring down housing cost, provide space for affordable housing, ensure basic infrastructure and amenities, upgrade urban infrastructure and create sustainable cities. Regulations, including master plan and development control rules, will be amended to ensure time-bound, single-window clearances.

Making a suo motu statement in the state assembly, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the government will formulate a housing and residential policy and its features would include bringing down cost of construction and ensuring adequate housing facilities for economically weaker sections, among others.

The Tamil Nadu Housing Board will use funds under the Transferable Development Rights and the government’s funding to build 6,874 houses at an estimated cost of ₹676 crore in Ernavur, North Chennai.

The chief minister also announced construction of nearly 1.87 lakh houses under different schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.