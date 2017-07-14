TN govt announces film awards after 8 years

The Tamil Nadu State government has announced film awards for six years, from 2009 to 2014, in various categories.

The awards have been announced for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Villain, Best Comedian, Best Character Artist (Male), Best Character Artist (Female), Best Director, Best Scriptwriter and Best Dialogue Writer among other categories.

For 2009, ‘Pasanga’ was chosen as the Best Film, Karan as Best Actor for his role in ‘Malayan’, and Padmapriya as Best Actress for ‘Pokkisham’. Vasanthabalan was chosen as Best Director for Angaadi Theru.

For 2010, Marina was chosen as Best Film, with Vikram bagging the Best Actor award for his role in Ravanan, and Amala Paul being selected as Best Actress for Mynaa. Prabhu Solomon was Best Director for Mynaa

For 2011, Vaagai Soodavaa has been selected as Best Film, and its pair Vimal and Iniya bagging the Best Actor and Best Actress awards respectively. Best Director award for the year, however, went to A L Vijay for his film Deiva Thirumagal.

For 2012, Vazhakku Enn 18/9 was chosen as Best Film whereas Jeeva got Best Actor award for Needhaane En Pon Vasantham, and Lakshmi Menon as Best Actress for Kumki and Sundarapandian. The Best Director award went to Balaji Sakthivel for Vazhakku Enn 18/9.

For 2013, Ramanujan was selected as Best Film, and lead pair of the film Raja Rani – Arya and Nayantara – were selected for Best Actor and Best Actress awards. The Best Director award went to Ram for his Thanga Meengal.

For 2014, Kutram Kadithal got the Best Film award, while the Best actor award went to Siddharth for his role in Kaaviya Thalaivan, and Best Actress award went to Aishwarya Rajesh for her role in Kaakkaa Muttai. The Best Director award went to Raghavan for Manjappai.