TN engg counselling from July 17

At last, counselling for admission to engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu will commence at Anna University in Chennai on July 17.

At a press briefing here on Thursday, higher education minister K P Anbazhagan said counselling for vocational groups would take place on July 17 and 18.

Counselling for admission to engineering colleges in the Tamil Nadu will be online from next year, Anbazhagan said.

Earlier in the day, the Madras High Court declined to pass any interim order on a petition to stay the single window counselling for admission to engineering courses in Tamil Nadu’s self-financing engineering colleges.

The petition was filed by Anna University Self-Financing Engineering Colleges Management Association, Tirunelveli.

Declining to pass any interim order on the plea, Justice K Ravichandra Baabu asked the petitioner’s counsel, “How can you intend to interfere with the rights of the government?”

On June 7, the association wrote to the government, referring to the more than one lakh seats that fell vacant last year, and expressed its apprehension that similar number of seats would go vacant this year too.It requested authorities to permit the institutes to fill their seats on their own.