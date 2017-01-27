Time to introspect upon our duties as citizens: Governor

Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao has said, ““Our Republic Day is a day of national resolve, a time to contemplate our position as a nation in relation to the world around us and to introspect upon our duties as individual citizens in enhancing and safeguarding the gains of freedom.”

In his Republic Day address in TV and radio, he said, “I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to you on the auspicious occasion of the 67thAnniversary of our nation’s Republic.

I could not be amongst you to unfurl our National Flag and participate in the Republic Day Celebrations in Tamil Nadu at Marina, Chennai, as I have to hoist the National Flag at Mumbai at the same time.

Each and every citizen feels proud to be born in this great country. Republic Day celebrations are not only a proud moment for each and every citizen to rejoice but also to remember our bounden duty to be committed to the progress of our nation.

The framework of our constitution has made India a role model for other countries in the world. Our Constitution was framed emphasizing equality for all.

This reaffirms our commitment to the principles of socio-economic equality, equity and justice for all.

Ladies & Gentlemen, The fabric of our country is unique and colourful. Harmony among its religious pluralism, cultural diversity and linguistic multiplicity is its hallmark. Let us learn our lessons from the past. Pluralism, oneness and equality have been intrinsic qualities of our nation right through the ages. May this truth of oneness be cemented to further strengthen our national unity.

Our technological competence and value systems with cultural heritage are highly respected by the world community. Also, Foreign Institutional Investors find investing in India attractive as the returns are high and assured. Indian industrialists are also investing abroad and opening new business avenues.

Tamil Nadu is known for its quality education. I am happy to learn that the net enrolment in the primary education in Tamil Nadu has gone up to 99.85% in the year 2015-16. I am pleased to note that in the higher education student enrollment is at 44.8% in Tamil Nadu as against the national average of 23.6% making it a leading State in the country.”