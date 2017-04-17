Thousands of students visit INS Chennai

Tens of hundreds of school children waving the national flag welcomed INS Chennai to the Chennai port on Saturday. Commissioned into the Indian Navy in November last year, the ship was making her maiden visit to the city she is named after.

INS Chennai, which was commissioned into the Indian Navy last November, is equipped to fight under nuclear, biological and chemical warfare conditions.

The 163 metre-long ship with a displacement of 7,500 tonnes can rightfully be regarded as one of the most potent warships constructed in India. The ship is propelled by four powerful gas turbines, capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots.

INS Chennai has enhanced stealth features resulting in a reduced radar cross section achieved through efficient shaping of hull, full beam superstructure design, plated masts and use of radar transparent materials on exposed decks.

The ship was open to the public on Saturday and Sunday. Chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami is scheduled to visit the ship on Monday for the dedication ceremony which will be conducted on board INS Chennai.

More than 5,000 people, including 2,000 students, visited the warship INS Chennai over the weekend.

The visit of INS Chennai gives a chance to the people of the city to bond with the ship. INS Chennai, presently undergoing sea trial, carries 330 sailors on board, besides 40 officers.