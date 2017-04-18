Thiruther Festival at Triplicane Lord Sri Parthasarathy

in Religious News
Lord Sri Parthasarathy, Thiruther Festival at Triplicane  took place this morning. Between 4.30 am to  5.30 am auspicious time the processional deity Lord Sri Parthasarathy has come to the decorated Thiruther.  Around 7 am    Thiruther took the procession in the four mada streets and reached back by 8 am.

Thousands  of devotees gathered to pull the Thiruther and to  get the blessings of Lord Sri Parthasarathy.

The Devotees attach very much importance to this Thiruther Festival in as much as Lord Sri Krishna himself drove the Chariot for Sri Arjuna.

Tamil Nadu Police Department has taken enough care for the safety of the public and smooth trafic during the Divine procession on the four mada streets.

All necessary and important arrangements for the same was  made by MIss M Jothilakshmi, . MA, BL. Assistant  Commissioner, Jewel Verification. Deputy Commissioner  / Executive Officer / Thakkar (Additional Charge )