Thiruther Festival at Triplicane Lord Sri Parthasarathy

Lord Sri Parthasarathy, Thiruther Festival at Triplicane took place this morning. Between 4.30 am to 5.30 am auspicious time the processional deity Lord Sri Parthasarathy has come to the decorated Thiruther. Around 7 am Thiruther took the procession in the four mada streets and reached back by 8 am.

Thousands of devotees gathered to pull the Thiruther and to get the blessings of Lord Sri Parthasarathy.

The Devotees attach very much importance to this Thiruther Festival in as much as Lord Sri Krishna himself drove the Chariot for Sri Arjuna.

Tamil Nadu Police Department has taken enough care for the safety of the public and smooth trafic during the Divine procession on the four mada streets.

All necessary and important arrangements for the same was made by MIss M Jothilakshmi, . MA, BL. Assistant Commissioner, Jewel Verification. Deputy Commissioner / Executive Officer / Thakkar (Additional Charge )