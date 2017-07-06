Theatres strike enters 4th day, Kamal thanks Rajini for tweet

Strike by around 1100 cinema theatres in Tamil Nadu entered fourth day today, with Abirami Ramanathan, President of Tamil Nadu Film Chamber of Commerce, expressing hope that a positive outcome can be expected soon.

The ongoing protest is against double taxation on film tickets, as the Tamil Nadu government has levied 30 per cent more tax in addition to Goods and Services Tax.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan has expressed gratitude to Superstar Rajinikanth for his tweet urging Tamil Nadu government to withdraw the local tax.

“Thanks Rajni avaragaLay for voicing your concern. Lets request first as gentlemen should. Then we shall see. @superstarrajini & TN .Govt,” the Ulaga Nayagan said in his tweet.

On Wednesday, in a tweet from the United States, the top actor has urged the state government to withdraw the additional tax, which has affected the industry.

“Keeping in mind the livelihood of Lakhs of people in the tamil film industry, I sincerely request the TN GOVT to seriously consider our plea,” he posted.