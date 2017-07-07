Theatres strike called off, cinema halls reopen with costlier tickets

Theatre owners in Tamil Nadu have called off their indefinite strike over a 30 per cent municipal tax on movie tickets introduced after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was launched.

Movie tickets in Tamil Nadu, which are among the lowest in the country with an upper limit of Rs 120, are going to become slightly more expensive.

“The government has told us that it will form a committee with eight people from our (theatre owners) side and eight people from the government’s side, which will discuss whether there should be a corporation tax at all, and if so, how much,” Theatre Owners Asssociation president Abirami Ramanathan said.

As many as 1,100 theatres across Tamil Nadu have been shut since Monday after the owners called for an indefinite strike to protest the state’s imposition of a 30 per cent entertainment tax in addition to the 28 per cent Goods and Sevices Tax (GST).

Superstar Rajinikanth had also requested the state government to reconsider the 30 per cent municipal tax, a move that was backed by fellow actor Kamal Haasan.

“Keeping in mind the livelihood of lakhs of people in the Tamil film industry, I sincerely request the Tamil Nadu government to seriously consider our plea,” he tweeted.