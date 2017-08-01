Thamizh Padam to have a sequel soon

Director C S Amudhan made his debut with Thamizh Padam the first spoof film in the history of Tamil cinema. The film released in the year 2010.

Now the director has revealed plans to make a sequel for the movie. Siva will play the hero in the sequel too. The flick will be bankrolled by Y Not Studios banner.

“he script is done. But you know, we keep making revisions every Friday. I expect us to be on the floors in two months, soon after Shiva is back from his strenuous training,” the director said.

Thamizh Padam is a 2010 Indian Tamil-language parody film written and directed by Amudhan, in his directorial debut. The film stars Shiva and Disha Pandey in the lead roles.

The film’s plot parodies contemporary commercial films in Tamil cinema, mocking the stereotypical scenes. The film was distributed by Dhayanidhi Alagiri’s Cloud Nine Movies, and it was released on 29 January 2010 and won critical acclaim and commercial success at the box office. The film was later remade to Telugu as Sudigadu.