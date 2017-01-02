Thambidurai wants Sasikala to immediately take over as CM

Amid growing chorus in the party urging general secretary V K Sasikala to become the chief minister, Lok Sabha deputy speaker and AIADMK propaganda secretary M Thambidruai has come out with a lengthy statemenet pressing the same demand.

In the statement, he said, “The Address made by Respected Chinnamma, for the Party Cadres, immediately after assuming the General Secretaryship of the AIADMK Party, has melted the hearts of all of us.

The points in the Address of Respected Chinnamma, with all sincerity and responsibility, have made us feel happy that the task of taking forward the Party has been handed over to the right person.

Perarignar Anna had established the Dravidian Movement around the views expressed by Thanthai Periyar, for protecting the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu, for honouring the old and rich traditions of the Tamil language and for creating democratic governance. Thus, Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR and Puratchi Thalaivi Hon’ble Amma carried on the political journey started by Perarignar Anna.

We were very happy that the First Address of Respected Chinnamma has created confidence in the minds of all of us that the political journey, started by Perarignar Anna and followed by Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR and Puratchi Thalaivi Hon’ble Amma, will be taken forward for several generations from now.

When we were very anxious and worried as to what would happen to the Party and to the crores and crores of Party cadres after the sad demise of Puratchi Thalaivi Hon’ble Amma, who was the General Secretary of the Party for 27 long years, Respected Chinnamma has come to rescue all of us, as a Light-House. Likewise, all of us have the unshakeable faith and confidence that the leadership of Respected Chinnamma alone would continue to implement several welfare schemes for the people of Tamil Nadu that were initiated by Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR and Puratchi Thalaivi Hon’ble Amma.

At the same time, we have seen that people in India have not accepted the situation where the leadership of the Party is in one hand and the leadership of the Government is in another hand; and that, the Government has focused its attention on its single goal and fulfilled the election promises made to the people, when the leadership of both the Party and the Government was in one person’s hand.

The past history has shown that some Governments had been pushed to several hurdles and was incapable of delivering its promises and that, such Governments have lost their credibility among the people, when the leadership of the Party and the leadership of the Government was in the hands of two different persons.

Several hundred persons like me, who have been closely associated with Respected Chinnamma for the last 33 years, for political reasons, for the reasons of election campaigning and for Party administration, knew the intelligence and political acumen of Respected Chinnamma; and above all, we know that she has been able to think the same way as Puratchi Thalaivi Hon’ble Amma thinks; and we also knew very well that Respected Chinnamma has the capability to take decisions without any likes or dislikes.

An example of this is, in the Address that Respected Chinnamma has made, after taking charge as the General Secretary of the Party :–“We will follow the political preaching of our Amma and her footsteps as Vedas.

The movement administered by Amma is people’s movement; this Government is people’s Government; the path shown by her is our path; we will make our journey in the path shown by her.

For the love shown by all of you, in unanimously electing me as the General Secretary of the Party and for the confidence that all of you have reposed in me, I shall sacrifice the rest of my life. We will follow our rich traditions and culture, in Amma’s way.”

The unfinished tasks of the Party and the Government, as expected by Puratchi Thalaivi Hon’ble Amma, will be completed only when the leadership of the Party and the leadership of the Government are in the hand of one person.

When the country is going to face Parliamentary election in two years, our Party AIADMK has to function very effectively to get the wholehearted support of the people, and to continue to win the election, as was done by Puratchi Thalaivar and Puratchi Thalaivi, I emphatically request that Respected Chinnamma has to immediately take over the leadership of the Government, as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Respected Chinnamma has the intelligence, capacity and love for the people, love for the Party workers and care for the Party cadres, as Puratchi Thalaivi Hon’ble Amma had; and it is my strong belief that it is very important that Respected Chinnamma has to shoulder the responsibility of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, to take forward the Party and to carry on the governance of Tamil Nadu, for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

I humbly appeal to Respected Chinnamma to take charge as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu immediately, by acceding to the wishes and requests of Party workers and cadres like me.”