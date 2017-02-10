Thaawarchand Gehlot Inaugurates ‘2ND Workshop to Train Professionals as Master Trainers for using INCLEN Tools’

Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment inaugurated the “2nd workshop to train Professionals as Master Trainers for using INCLEN Tools” organized by the National Trust, a statutory body under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment here today. Shri Gehlot wished all the professional Master Trainers a bright future ahead. Shri N.S. Kang, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and Shri Mukesh Jain, CEO, National Trust and many dignitaries were present.

The 1st National Workshop was organized form 31st August to 2nd September, 2016 in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi in which 78 professionals in the field of Pediatrician, Clinical Psychologist & Psychiatrists from 18 states were trained.

The National Trust is working for the welfare of persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities. It has achieved a major mile stone for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and their families as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) has been notified for certification. The children affected by ASD will be certified by using the INCLEN tools for diagnosis and ISAA tools for severity scoring. The aim of the proposed workshop is to train and empower health care professionals (pediatricians, psychologists, psychiatrists) to diagnose, certify and thus take the first step to manage children with ASD appropriately. The purpose of training the professionals as Master Trainers is that every State, thorough its Master Trainers, will train other professionals in using INCLEN and ISAA tools which becomes base in issuing the certificates for Autism. This will solve the problem of issuing certificate for Autism is in the State.