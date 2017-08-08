Taramani Press Release

Movies with bold content and strong female character have always found a way to attract the young audience. Taramani, directed by Ram, produced by JSK film corporation starring Andrea and Vasanth Ravi and a Yuvan Shankar Raja musical, which is all set for a grand release on August 11th, is one such movie which talks about modern day relationship and the changing equation between a man and a woman in the present culture. Speaking about this director Ram says, ” I live in an apartment and ‘Taramani’ is inspired and is the interpretation of the things I see in and around my apartment, the prevailing culture among the yongsters and their mindset about life and relationship. I think due to globalisation there is more freedom to today’s Tamil women and because of that our men are caught up between a modern and conservative mindset in understanding their partner. Taramani is not just about IT sector population, it is actually multi cultural, multi layered and multi dimensional representing the youngster’s life and mindset in general. Taramani will be a slice of every youngster’s life “.
