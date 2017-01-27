Tanya opposite Vijay Sethupathi

Kumki girl Lakshmi Menon is out of Karuppan in which she was set to star with Vijay Sethupathi for the second time after Rekka.

She has been replaced with young actress Tanya, who made her debut with Sasikumar in Bale Vellaiyatheva.

Talking about her role, she says, “I play a village girl in this film as well, but the role is completely different to the one I played in Bale Vellaya Theva.”

“Vijay Sethupathi is an experienced actor, so I get to learn more by sharing screen space with such an actor. He is friendly on the set and makes me feel comfortable,” she says.

The film has had several cast changes in just a couple of months. Earlier, director Paneer Selvam confirmed that Ritika Singh was approached, but she couldn’t commit to the project because of her busy schedule.

Tanya is the granddaughter of veteran Ravichandran who ruled the roost as a young icon during the Sivaji-MGR period and before the Rajini-Kamal era.