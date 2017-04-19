Tamil Nadu can give rural students reservations in NEET: Union Health Minister

Union health minister Jagat Prakash (JP) Nadda announced on Saturday (April 15, 2017) that Tamil Nadu can provide reservations for rural candidates under the NEET exam. The minister made the announcement while answering to the reporter’s query on the issue of Tamil Nadu seeking an exemption from NEET exam scheme for admission into MBBS and BDS courses.

The minister said that the NEET is implemented in the country as a whole and thus, also exists in the state of Tamil Nadu. However, for students coming from the rural background and state board (Tamil Nadu state Board) students the Tamil Nadu government would have the advantage in form of reserved seats.

Tamil Nadu government against NEET

Tamil Nadu government was in opposition to the central government’s decision (as per Supreme Court’s guideline) to implement the NEET Exam scheme right from the very outset. The Tamil Nadu government and all the political parties in the state oppose the decision as they find the scheme of exam unfair to the students coming from the rural background. The Tamil Nadu government cited the fact that rural students do not have access to specialized coaching classes like their urban peers and thus would find it difficult to compete with them.

The Tamil Nadu state legislature has also tried to bypass the NEET exam scheme by adopting two bills aimed at circumventing the central government’s decision of admissions through NEET exam. The bills are sent for Presidential assent.

Courts have earlier nullified decisions on reservations: Experts

Analyzing the Union minister’s statement, experts pointed out that courts have earlier struck down the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to grant 15% (later increased to 25%) reservations to students coming from the rural background in medical and engineering admissions. The decision was upheld by Supreme Court against the decision of Madras High Court which struck down the ban on reservations.

The issue has become a tug of war between central and state government. Now, it’s up to the state government to devise a middle path to the issue in consultation with the central government. An expedited response is expected from the government functionaries as the fate of thousands of aspiring medical student’s is at stake.

