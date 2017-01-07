Tamannah is thrilled

Tamannah will be part of the Tamil remake of Telugu hit Pelli Choopulu. And the actress is excited about it.

Senthil Veerasamy, who produced Rajathandhiram, and is the director of its sequel, will be directing this project, which will be produced by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

It has been tentatively decided to start shooting in March or April. Most of the shooting will be done in Chennai and the makers are confident that the Tamil remake will be as engaging as the original Telugu version.

Pelli Choopuli is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam and produced by Raj Kandukuri and Yash Rangineni. It features Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma in the lead roles.

The film was released worldwide on 29 July 2016 to positive reviews from critics and received critical and commercial success.

The Hindu termed it “a gem of a film” and gave the movie 4 stars. The soundtrack of the film was recorded using sync sound technology.