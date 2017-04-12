I-T raids continue in TN, more under scanner

Few days after I-T officials conducted a raid at actor-turned-politician Sarath Kumar’s residence and a day after questioning him, the department searched properties linked to his wife Radhika Sarathkumar’s Radaan media network on Tuesday.

And according to sources, more people, including some influential persons, will be brought under the scanner in the days to come.

“The department is keen on getting to know the money trail between Sarathkumar and the AIADMK (Amma). In Monday’s grilling, we could not get much information from Sarathkumar. We have information that the money trail could lead us to his wife’s company,” an I-T official was quoted as saying.

The production house based in Tamil Nadu is promoted by the actor couple jointly. Radaan began as a proprietary business in 1994 and subsequently converting into a corporate entity in 1999.

The premises of state-run Dr MGR Medical University’s Vice Chancellor Dr S Geethalakshmi were also raided on April 7 by the IT officials over the allegations related to “some transfers.”

The searches at the premises of an associate of health minister Vijayabaskar had allegedly revealed routing of Rs 89 crore for distribution to voters in R K Nagar Assembly constituency, where a bypoll was scheduled for April 12.