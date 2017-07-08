Surprises in Vivegam second single

Team Vivegam has wrapped up the shoot for the film. And soon after, they made the announcement that the second single from the film would be out on July 10.

Film’s director Siva shared the news on his Twitter page and thanked Ajith’s fans for constant support and love. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander too shared the update.

‘Thalai Viduthalai’ – The next single from #Vivegam releases on Monday 10th July at 6pm. Our @directorsiva turns full-fledged lyricist , Anirudh posted.

For the first time, Siva has turned a lyricist for this song and it is said his lines are all power-packed and will enthrall Ajith fans.

Ajith plays an Interpol agent and is said to have performed a lot of stunts sans body double in the film, which has been reportedly made on a budget of over INR 100 crore.

Meanwhile, an excited Akshara Haasan, whose character is said to be the lifeline of the film tweeted “Finally finished the shoot for #Vivegam.Thank you @directorsiva for letting me be part of this project.”

She added: “Thank you & ajith sir for being supportive. Feel ive grown with this project. Would also like to thank the entire Vivegam team for being patient & Congratulations. One of the most hardworking team ive ever met”.