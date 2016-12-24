Suriya’s S3 gets new release date

After much delay, Suriya starrer S3 has now got a new release date. The film, directed by Hari, will hit the screens on January 26, for Republic Day.

The makers announced the release date via an official poster. Speaking about the film, Suriya said, “The film doesn’t portray my character as an aggressive one-man army, he has emotions too. ”

Suriya was all praise for director Hari, with whom he has worked for the fifth time in S3. Their earlier ventures are Aaru, Vel, Singam and Singam 2.

“Hari’s dedication is unmatchable, he would shoot all day with high fever, which he wouldn’t tell anyone. His energy level and intensity inspire everyone that even a crane operator knows that director would need wide angle shot and he would even go for retake on his own for the better shot,” the actor said.

He added: “The entire team will be on their toes while working with Hari sir but at the same time, he is very humble and doesn’t boast about him much”.

Shruti Haasan and Anushka Shetty are the heroines, while music is by Harris Jayaraj. Makers of the movie are planning for a grand release.