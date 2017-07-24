Suriya’s new look wows fans

In a great birthday treat for Suriya fans, the first look from the much-awaited film of the actor, Thaana Serndha Koottam, was released at 12 am on July 23, the actor’s 42nd birthday.

Not that Suriya has got any makeover as such but there’s something about this poster that will instantly get you hooked for he you see Suriya in two different situations – one alone and one amidst a group of people.

The first look has the actor looking charming as ever and looks like he is only getting younger. There’s nothing else that’s quite striking about it, but the actor’s smile quite makes up for it.

If rumours are to be believed true then, Thaana Serndha Koottam is said to be nothing but an official remake of Akshay Kumar starrer Special 26.

Meanwhile, celebrities took to their micro-blogging page to wish the Thaana Serndha Koottam actor

Amala Paul said, “Happy birthday to a very inspiring actor and human being @Suriya_offl sir , Wishing you an incredible year ahead!!! 😊”

Lakshmi Manchu tweeted: “Happiest of birthdays to one of the most amazing people @Suriya_offl ….happiness success love and joy for ever…”