Suriya, Madhavan celebrate new year together

Madhavan, who is currently working on his upcoming film Vikram Veda, celebrated new year with closest friend Suriya and his wife Jyothika.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Madhavan wrote, “With the dearest friends and family. A blessed new year eve… Love you bro.”

“Last day of the shoot here in Chennai for 2016 .. to be resumed in 2017.. now off with the family and friends to Dubai for a quick NYE party,” he had posted on his Twitter account.

Giving back his love, Suriya said his bond with Madhavan is “too special”. “This bond is too special Maddy bro!! Can’t thank you enough for all that you do!!” he tweeted.

It may be recalled that Madhavan and Suriya had acted together in Mani Ratnam’s Ayudha Ezhuthu more than a decade ago.

Last year, Madhavan tasted box office success and even received good reviews from the critics for his sports drama Irudhi Suttru. Suriya’s 24 had collected more than Rs 100 crore at the box office.