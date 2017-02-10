Suriya buys Kadugu

From actor, Suriya turned producer by floating 2D Entertainment. And now, he has turned distributor by acquiring the rights of Kadugu directed by Vijay Milton.

The teaser of Kadugu was unveiled on Wednesday and it will also be played in theaters screening Suriya’s Si3.

“Watch kadugu teaser in big screen at all the si3 screens from today. Expecting ur feedback and support as always”, posted Vijay Milton on Twitter

The film features an ensemble cast of Bharath, Rajakumaran, Bharath Seeni, Subiksha and Chandini Tamilarasan in the lead roles. After beginning filming during March 2016, Kadugu will have a theatrical release in 2017.

In May 2014, Vijay Milton announced his interest in directing actor T. Rajender for a film about a person who goes from “zero to hero”.

Milton later became busy with the production of 10 Endrathukulla (2015) and was later unsuccessful in convincing Rajender to be a part of the project.

He subsequently signed on Rajakumaran to portray the lead role of a puli vesham artist. Bharath signed the project in early 2016 and bulked up for the film in order to portray a boxer, training under the physical trainer Sivakumar.