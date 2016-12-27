Suraj apologises for ‘sexist’ remarks

After Nayanthara and Tamannah lashed out at him for his comments on heroines in a recent interview, director Suraj has apologised for his remarks.

“I am really sorry and would like to apologise to Ms Tamannah and all the heroines in the industry,” said Suraj in a statement last night.

He added: “My intention was not to show anyone in bad light or hurt their sentiments. I am sorry once again and take back my comment.”

In the said interview, Suraj stated that heroines are getting paid in crores and so they are not supposed to appear fully clad on screen.

The director also said that heroines should make low class audiences happy by wearing itsy- bitsy glamorous costumes.

He added: “If the costume designer comes to me with the heroine’s clothes covering up to the knee, I would strictly order them to shorten the length. I don’t mind even if my heroine is not happy or comfortable, but I insist and get it done. This is because audiences pay money to see the heroines in such clothes”.

“Let heroines show their acting abilities in television serials. When it comes to commercial films, they are paid only to provide the required sizzle to the money paying audiences”.