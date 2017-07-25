Sunainaa opposite Vijay Antony

Sunainaa of Kadhalil Vizhunthen and Neerparavai fame has been roped in to play the female lead in Vijay Antony’s Kaali.

Vijay Anotony is currently shooting for Anna Durai directed by. “He will start shooting for Kaali soon and Sunaina will be playing the female lead in this film as Vijay Antony’s pair,” sources said.

Sunainaa is popular in neighbouring Tollywood too as she has acted in few Telugu movies like Kumar Vs Kumari, 10th Class and Missing.

To be directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi of Vanakkam Chennai fame, Vijay Antony will be seen playing multiple characters in Kaali.

Meanwhile, Annadurai is directed by debutant Srinivasan. Sources said that the shooting is happening at Thirukovilur and is expected to continue there for one more week.

It is learnt that the actor will be playing dual role for in this flick. It is produced by Radikaa and Sarathkumar.