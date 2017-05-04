Sunaina in Yennai Nokki Paayum Thotta

Sunaina is the latest addition to the cast of Yennai Nokki Paayum Thotta, a film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon starring Dhanush in the lead role.

According to sources, Sunaina’s role in ENPT will be more of an extended cameo and she had already shot her scenes for a few days in Mumbai.

This apart, she is all set for the release of her Telugu film, Pelliki Mundu Prema Katha, in which she is playing the female lead for the first time. The makers are planning to release the film in Tamil as well.

Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta is a romantic thriller film written and directed by Gautham Menon. The film features Dhanush and Megha Akash in the lead roles. It began production in March 2016.

In March 2016, Gautham Menon announced that he would direct a film, which would now feature Dhanush and Megha Akash in the lead roles. The project was officially launched on 14 March 2016 in Chennai.