Stop Kerala from constructing dams across Bhavani, OPS tells Modi

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advise Kerala to stop work on the construction of two check dams across the Bhavani river.

In a letter, he pointed out that Tamil Nadu’s concurrence was not obtained for the check dams and the matter was sub-judice.

“The Kerala government may also be advised not to take up any project or works without obtaining the prior concurrence of the Tamil Nadu government and until the Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee come into force and judicial references are finally settled,” the chief minister said.

Panneerselvam said the media reports have caused great concern and anxiety among the people of Tamil Nadu dependent on waters of the Cauvery basin including the Bhavani, for irrigation and drinking water supply.

The Kerala government had commenced the earth work for laying the foundation of check dams at Thekkuvattai, Manjikandi and Padavayal, Panneerselvam added.

Noting that the special leave petitions filed by Kerala and Karnataka challenging the Cauvery tribunal’s 2007 final order and that of Tamil Nadu (related to certain aspects of it) were pending in the Supreme Court, he said they were set to come up for hearing on a daily basis from February 7.