Statement by Sports Minister Shri Vijay Goel

We are shocked at the resolution passed by the IOA to make Suresh kalmadi and Abhay Chautala Life Presidents of the IOA which is totally unacceptable to us as both of them are facing serious corruption and criminal charges.

In fact IOA was suspended by IOC when Abhay Chautala and Lalit Bhanot were elected as office bearers of IOA and the suspension was lifted only when the two were removed from the management.

Sports is for public good and sports governance is a public function and, therefore, it is governed by Public law. We have sought details and on receipt of complete report we shall review the whole situation and take appropriate action.

Our government is committed to good governance and transparency in sports.