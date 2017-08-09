Stalin watches Podhuvaga En Manasu Thangam, impressed with son’s performance

DMK working president and leader of opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, M K Stalin, watched his son Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Podhuvaga En Manasu Thangam at a special screening recently.

Sources said he was very much impressed with Udhayanidhi’s performance and the film overall. He praised the whole team a lot, sources added.

“Thalapathy @mkstalin Sir was elated after watching #podhuvagaemmanasuthangam #PEMT3DaystoGo #blessed @MuraliRamasamy4 @ThenandalFilms”, Hema Rukmani, CEO of Thenandal Entertainment, the producer of the film tweeted.

It is an action comedy film written and directed by Thalapathy Prabu, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin and Nivetha Pethuraj in the leading roles, with Parthiepan and Soori in supporting roles.

The film began production during September 2016 and will release this weekend. D Imman and Balasubramaniem worked as the film’s music director and cinematographer respectively.

The film was officially titled as Podhuvaga Em Manasu Thangam named after the song from superstar Rajinikanth’s Murattu Kaalai (1980) in September 2016, with the shoot beginning in Theni thereafter.