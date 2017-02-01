Stalin tries to bring Karunanidhi back to active politics

DMK working president M K Stalin is reportedly taking all efforts to make his father and party president M Karunanidhi to get back into active politics.

“Since Karunanidhi is unwell for the past few months, Stalin, along with other members of the family, is making sure that treatment is being given to the former CM, physically and mentally, to return to normalcy soon,” sources said.

“News papers are being read out to him on a regular basis and old songs are played. Also, Stalin is spending more time with his father these days explaining him party affairs and asking him to come to Arivalayam soon,” sources added.

Last month, Stalin became the first working president of the party. With the 93-year old DMK patriarch ailing and the party requiring a full time president, the party finally decided to anoint the prince-in-waiting Stalin as the working president.

The party’s 3,500-member general council unanimously approved 63-year-old Stalin’s elevation by amending the party bylaw.

An emotional Stalin said he was accepting the post with a heavy heart as his father and Thalaivar (leader) was unwell. The council also conferred all powers of the party president on Stalin.

A resolution moved by party general secretary K. Anbazhagan to make amendments in the by-laws to create the new post made it clear that the working president will have all the powers of the president. It was seconded by party’s principal secretary Duraimurugan.