As Stalin quits, DMK gets new youth wing secretary

DMK working president and treasurer M K Stalin on Friday gave up party’s youth wing secretary post, after holding it for over 33 years since 1984.

The DMK youth wing was formed in 1980 by Stalin and it took the party to the youth, when MGR’s AIADMK held sway over the state, ruling the state for three consecutive terms.

DMK General Secretary K Anbalagan announced the appointment of former Minister MP Saminathan as the Youth Wing Secretary under relevant party rules.

The appointment was being made in view of “Stalin, who is holding additional responsibility as Youth Wing Secretary, having taking over as party’s Working President,” he said in a statement.

Suba. Chandrasekar, who so far held the post of deputy secretary becomes the joint secretary of the youth wing launched in 1980 in Madurai.

“It is a great honour. I will live up to the expectations of party president Kalaignar, general secretary K. Anbazhagan and working president Thalapathy,” said Saminathan.