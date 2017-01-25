Stalin, oppn leaders slam police, seek action

Leader of the opposition and DMK working president M K Stalin, PMK founder leader S Ramadoss, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan CPM MP T K Rangarajan and other leaders have strongly condemned police action against pro-jallikattu protesters in Chennai and other places on Monday.

In a statement, Stalin said that it’s highly condemnable that force was being used to disperse the peaceful crowd who were ‘fighting democratically’.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rangarajan sought his urgent intervention in the jallikattu issue and urged Union government to give an assurance for amending the act concerned to remove bulls from the list of animals that are not to be exhibited.

Ramadoss condemned the police action declared that the peaceful protest of the students and youth had created history by forcing the state government to pass an ordinance, which did not see the light for the last two years.

Leaders of People Welfare Front (PWF), including Thirumavalavan, on Tuesday blamed the police department for the violence on Monday, saying that the police planned and executed the attack to curb Jallikattu protesters.

The violence happened when Chennai police started removing scores of protesters who were demonstrating at the Marina beach for the past one week so as to seek a permanent solution for organising the bull-taming sport ‘Jallikattu’.