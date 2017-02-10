Stalin denies DMK leader’s comments, says party not supporting OPS

DMK working president M K Stalin on Thursday denied that his party has offered support to Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

In a statement, he asserted that an ‘appropriate decision’ would be taken at the right time.

His comments after former Union Minister and DMK deputy general secretary Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan stirred a controversy by reportedly stating that the party would offer unconditional support to Panneerselvam to help him establish a majority in the Legislative Assembly, should the need arise.

Distancing his party from the view expressed by Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan that DMK would offer unconditional support to Panneerselvam, Stalin said “DMK does not concur with her view.”

“Only the party president and general secretary will take a appropriate decision at the right time,” he said.

Stating that the “present situation” in Tamil Nadu was “extraordinary,” Stalin said that under such circumstances, the party line would be decided by the top leadership “after consultations”.