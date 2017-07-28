Stalin arrested near Coimbatore

DMK working president M K Stalin was on Thursday arrested near here on grounds of “law and order,” when he attempted to proceed to Salem to oversee the desilting work of a lake, over which his party men and AIADMK (Amma) workers had clashed.

Stalin reached Coimbatore airport from Chennai at 10am and was heading towards Salem when the police arrested him.

More than 200 police personnel, led by Coimbatore superintendent of police Pa Moorthy, had been waiting at Kaniyur toll plaza on the outskirts of Coimbatore. When Stalin’s car reached the toll plaza, the police stopped the vehicle.

Though party functionaries who accompanied Stalin attempted to resist the police move, the leader was taken into custody.

Over 500 DMK workers had gathered at the place extending support to their leader. More than 100 cadres who crossed police barricade were also arrested and removed from the place.

The police didn’t allow Stalin to proceed to Salem district. Moorthy told Stalin that there was tension between AIADMK and DMK members in Salem over the desiliting of the lake.