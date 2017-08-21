Stage set for Amit Shah’s Chennai visit

BJP national president Amit Shah is likely to meet leaders representing backward and most backward classes as part of efforts to strengthen the party in Tamil Nadu during his three-day visit to the state from August 22.

The elusive southern states will be the next political action as the BJP prepares its blueprint for the next general election in 2019.

And recent political developments in Tamil Nadu are part of the “war games” which may help the BJP notch its tally up by securing seats it has never won south of the Vindhyas.

Amit Shah will visit Tamil Nadu for three days from Tuesday. He will attend party meetings in Chennai and Coimbatore as part of his efforts to strengthen the organisation in the state.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit chief, said Shah’s visit to the state would help to strengthen the party at the grass-root level.

At a time when the BJP is trying its best to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu using prevailing uncertain political atmosphere, Shah’s visit is expected to serve as a morale booster to party cadre.