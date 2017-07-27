Spot fine can be paid to Chennai traffic cops via cards

Traffic violators in Chennai can now pay up fines using credit and debit cards with the police ushering in the cashless system to enhance transparency.

The cashless spot fine payment system was introduced with the launch of 100 Point of Sale (POS) machines through which fines can be paid.

Meanwhile, the State Road Safety Council has decided to strictly implement the Supreme Court Committee’s recommendations of cancelling or suspending driver’s licences for traffic violations.

The Council has decided to cancel driving licences for violations of overspeeding, jumping traffic signals, drunk driving, using mobile phones while driving and carrying loads above the prescribed limit in goods carriages.

In the meantime, for depositing e-challans fine, the city police have tied up with India Posts and Central Bank of India. The facility to pay e-challan fine is available at 66 post offices and 31 branches of Central Bank of India.