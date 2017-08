Special Trains from Ernakulam to Chennai Egmore

Train No.06034 Ernakulam – Chennai Egmore special fare special train will leave Ernakulam at 19.00 hrs. on 22nd & 29th August, 2017 and reach Chennai Egmore at 08.00 hrs. the next day.

Composition: AC 2-tier – 1, AC 3-tier – 3, Sleeper Class – 13, General Second Class – 2 & Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches.

Stoppages: Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur , Aluva and Perambur also.