Special Train From Kochuveli to Hubballi On 28-12-2016

Train No.06558 Kochuveli to Hubballi special fare special train will leave Kochuveli at 12.50 hrs. on 28th December, 2016 and reach Hubballi at 12.40 hrs. the next day.

Composition: AC 2-tier – 1, AC 3-tier – 2, Sleeper Class – 6, General Second Class – 6 & Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches.

Stoppages: Kollam, Kayankulam, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Palakkad, Podanur, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Bangarpet, Yesvantpur, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere, Harihar, Ranibennur and Haveri.

Advance Reservations For The Above Trains Are Open