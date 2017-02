Special fare special trains between Chennai Egmore to Tirunelveli on 17-02-2017

Train No.06001 Chennai Egmore to Tirunelveli special fare special train will leave Chennai Egmore at 21.05 hrs. on 17th February, 2017 and reach Tirunelveli at 10.45 hrs. the next day.

Train No.06002 Tirunelveli to Chennai Egmore special fare special train will leave Tirunelveli at 14.45 hrs. on 19th February, 2017 and reach Chennai Egmore at 03.45 hrs. the next day.

Composition: AC 2-tier – 1, AC 3-tier – 2, Sleeper Class – 12 & Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches.

Stoppages: Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul, Kodaikkanal Road, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti and Vanchi Maniyachchi.

Advance reservations for the above trains are open